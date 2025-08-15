22nd Annual South Orange/Maplewood Artist Studio Tour Runs November 1 & 2

From Studio Tour SOMA:

The 22nd Annual Studio Tour SOMA invites art enthusiasts, collectors, and gallerists to explore the studios of over 100 professional and emerging visual artists in our vibrant South Orange/Maplewood communities. This beloved, self-guided event, held on the first weekend of November 2025, attracts more than 1,000 visitors to experience the creative processes, workspaces, and artistry of local talent.

This year’s tour features multiple-artist venues, including the Parlor at the Woodland, Dehart Community Center, Senior Center, and 1978 Arts Center in Maplewood. In South Orange, artists will showcase their work at the Loft at SOPAC and the Skate House on Floods Hill.

Visitors can engage directly with artists, fostering meaningful connections within our diverse artistic community.

In anticipation of the tour, the South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) will host “Unveiled 25,” a preview exhibition at the Herb + Milly Iris Gallery (One SOPAC Way, South Orange). Featuring works by over 60 select Studio Tour artists, the exhibition runs from September 11 to November 1, 2025. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, noon to 6 PM, and two hours prior to SOPAC performances. Note that the gallery is closed on Sundays, including November 2.

The Studio Tour SOMA community outreach program continues its collaboration with Columbia High School. This year, the Pat Bell Scholarship, a mentorship initiative, has been awarded to three talented students: Claire Hirsh, Saanvi Rohtgi, and Olivia Welch, supporting the next generation of artists.

For over two decades, the support of local businesses and community members has made this celebration of artistry possible, enriching the cultural tapestry of South Orange and Maplewood. We invite you to join us in supporting the 22nd Annual Studio Tour SOMA by getting involved as a sponsor, volunteer, or visitor.

For more information, visit https://studiotoursoma.com/meet-the-artists/