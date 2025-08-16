Seton Hall Receives $10 Million Estate Gift to Support STEM Student Scholarships 

Seton Hall University on Thursday announced a “transformative $10 million gift” from the estate of the late Frank Rubino ’64 to establish the Frank Rubino Endowed Scholarship, providing vital financial support to students pursuing degrees in traditional STEM fields, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biochemistry, computer science and engineering as well as an interest in Italian studies.

Memorializing his love for world travel and deep connection to his Italian-American heritage, the scholarship reflects Rubino’s enduring passion for Italy. Recipients must demonstrate an active interest in Italian studies through pursuits including but not limited to studying the language, enrolling in the Italian Studies minor or participating in a study abroad program in Italy. Preference will be given to students with demonstrated financial need.

A proud Seton Hall alumnus, Rubino recognized the life-changing power of scholarship and the importance of supporting those from diverse economic backgrounds. His bequest ensures future generations of students will have access to the same opportunities that shaped his life.

“We’re honored to receive such a transformative gift,” said Monsignor Joseph Reilly, President of Seton Hall University. “Ensuring more students have access to a Seton Hall education to hone their God-given talents is of the utmost importance to us.”

“This gift comes at a pivotal moment, as the job market increasingly demands professionals in STEM fields. By 2032, it is estimated that there will be more than 11.8 million new jobs in STEM,” said Jonathan Farina, Dean of Seton Hall’s College of Arts and Sciences. “Gifts like Frank Rubino’s ensure that we are preparing graduates to take advantage of these economic opportunities and to serve society in healthcare, security, technology, and innovation. By correlating Italian studies with STEM, this gift also reinforces Seton Hall’s commitment to educating well-rounded students who excel in both technical disciplines and the arts, humanities, and sciences.”

Rubino earned his B.S. in mathematics from Seton Hall in 1964, where he was actively involved in the ROTC program, Math Club, Officers Club and Triphibian Guard. These experiences prepared him for a distinguished career as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany and later as a highly successful actuary.

“Frank Rubino’s extraordinary generosity reflects the very best of the Seton Hall spirit,” said Jon Paparsenos, Vice President of University Advancement. “His legacy will continue to inspire and empower our students to explore, think critically and lead with purpose.”

This gift is a significant contribution to Seton Hall’s fundraising efforts and will have a lasting impact on the University’s mission to provide a values-based education rooted in academic excellence, servant leadership and global citizenship.