South Orange Rescue Squad ‘Sound The Siren’ 5k Run/Walk and EMS Open House, May 19

From the South Orange Rescue Squad:

We are very excited to be holding this community event for the 2nd year. This one is shaping up to be even bigger and better than last year, with free food trucks such as Waffle de Lys and Everything About Crêpes, plus free face painting and activities for kids.

Run the 5K (or an optional 1.3 mile walking route), and then join us at the end where kids and adults alike can tour the ambulances and our headquarters and learn about Emergency Medical Services in South Orange and Maplewood.

9 AM: 5K Run / Walk 10 AM: Kids Fun Run (free!) 10:30 AM: EMS Community Open House (free!) FREE FOOD & DRINKS, ACTIVITIES FOR KIDS

All proceeds go to providing free Emergency Medical Services to the residents of South Orange, Maplewood and the surrounding communities. The South Orange Rescue Squad is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization staffed by volunteers and funded solely by contributions from the community. None of our members are compensated for their work, we receive no taxpayer funding, and never charge a fee for our services. Contributions are 100% tax deductible under IRS regulations.

KIDS FUN RUN & EMS OPEN HOUSE are free events open to anyone.

PACKET PICKUP: Packet Pickup will be held at the South Orange Rescue Squad, 62 Sloan Street, South Orange, NJ at the following times:

Thursday May 16th and Friday May 17th from 6pm – 9pm and Saturday, May 18th from 12-3pm.

Race day registration will be open at 7:30am and close just prior to the start of the race.