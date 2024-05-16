Meadowland Park Conservancy Announces 4th Annual South Orange Cornhole Classic on June 15 

From the Meadowland Park Conservancy:

Get your toss on, SOMA! The Meadowland Park Conservancy and South Orange Village present the 4th Annual South Orange Cornhole Classic at the Skate House on Saturday, June 15. This Father’s Day tradition sells out each year, as 32 teams of two vie for the coveted cornhole championship. In addition to the competition, the event features music, a beer garden and a food truck.

Register your team today at https://meadowlandpark.org/events/south-orange-cornhole-classic-at-the-skate-house/





Registration fees benefit the Meadowland Park Conservancy, the volunteer-run non-profit working to make the park the best it can be.