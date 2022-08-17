BusinessSouth Orange

Seton Village Business Profile: Ornella Williams of Chamberi Boutique

by Seton Village Neighborhood Preservation Program (NPP)
written by Seton Village Neighborhood Preservation Program (NPP)
Meet Ornella Williams from Chamberi Boutique at 253 Irvington Avenue, courtesy of the Seton Village Neighborhood Preservation Program (NPP):

NPP: How long have you been in business?

OW: I have been in business since March 2022.

NPP: What brought you to Seton Village as the location for your business?

OW: I first learned about Irvington Ave when Melinda Saint Pierre of Heritage Hair invited me to take a look at the place (we now share the space). I instantly fell in love with it. There are many restaurants and there’s even a gas station right across the street.

NPP: What’s you favorite part of running Chamberi Boutique?

OW: My favorite part of running Chamberi Boutique is the look on the customers’ faces when they find a dress or handbag that they love. That look of confidence when they know they look good!

NPP: What would you like to see change for you or other businesses in the area?

OW: I would love to see a little more foot traffic on Irvington Ave. I would love for it to be a place where people wake up and think about.

NPP: Give a shout-out to some of your favorite customers/clients! Name names.

OW: This past weekend I had the pleasure of meeting Nicole and helping her find a dress for her event. Nicole stood out to me because she has the same name as my mother and she reminded me of her.

NPP: Other than your business, what other Seton Village and South Orange businesses do you frequent? Why?

OW: I’m a foodie so I frequent many of the restaurants such as Inkosi, Guanaticos Restaurant, La Villa Mexican and Salvadoran Food etc. I frequent Fantasy Party World because my children love the toys.

Find out more about Seton Village at setonvillage.org.

