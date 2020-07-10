Business Community South Orange

Shop and Dine Outside on Summer Saturdays in South Orange; July 11, 18, 25

By access_timeJul-10-2020

From SOVCA: 

Visit downtown South Orange on Saturdays in July for sidewalk sales on summer merchandise, special deals of the day, flash sales, buy 1 get 50% off specials and more. These retailers will be outside, smiling behind those masks and ready to help you shop and save!

Check out these stores: Cafe Word, Sadie’s, FittingRoomGala, Slek Salon, Garden Savings FSU, Sparkhouse, Kitchen a la Mode, SteelMcClean, Little Shop of Hip Hop, The Local Yarn Store, Marble Rose, The UPS Store, MOD Studio, Yoni Kreger Salon.

And, when done shopping, be sure to relax and refuel at one of our outdoor dining areas. Here’s a handy map of restaurants offering outdoor seating for your enjoyment. Prefer to get your food to go? You’ll find a list of all restaurants, including those offering takeout and delivery, on our website.

 

 

 

 

 

