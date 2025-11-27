Shop at Good Bottle Refill this Small Business Saturday for Beautiful, Sustainable Holiday Gifts

From Good Bottle Refill Shop:

Yes you can buy gifts at a refill shop!

Good Bottle Refill Shop has been refilling your containers with non-toxic household products for over six years on Springfield Avenue — but did you know they also have a wide selection of beautiful, sustainable gifts?

Their items are always affordable and thoughtfully packaged, so you may not even realize they’re plastic-free and eco-friendly.

Good Bottle also creates custom gift boxes for corporate gifting, teachers, and more. They work with any budget and can ship your gifts or deliver them locally.

Small Business Saturday Special

Spend $75 and receive a $20 gift card to use in December!

Top 5 Holiday Gifts

These favorites are sustainable, beautifully made, and won’t live forever in a landfill:

Cookie Jars by Good Bottle — $20

Eucalyptus & Mint Shower Steamers — $24

“Among the Flowers” Soap Sampler Gift Box — $28

Poppy & Pout Lip Care Kit — $24

Dip Dry Oil Spray for Hair & Body — $42

And that’s just the beginning — you’ll find even more great gifts in their shop. Visit Good Bottle Refill Shop inside the General Store Shops & Café, located at 1875 Springfield Ave.