From The Co-Lab at South Orange:

Give the Gift of Local!

This holiday season, skip the big box store and shop small with The Co-Lab’s Gift Guide!

Find truly unique, handmade treasures for everyone on your list, all created by local artists and makers right here in our community.

When you shop with us, you’re not just buying a gift—you’re supporting a dream. Stop by and explore the best of local talent today!

Looking for gifts that taste as good as they look? The Co-Lab is packed with deliciously local treasures!

From specialty coffee and local honey to handcrafted cutting boards and must-have tools like the citrus juicer and artisanal soda (hello, holiday cocktails!), we have everything the foodie in your life could wish for.

Give the gift of peace this holiday season!

Our Unwind Zone category is filled with everything needed for a perfect moment of calm. Find comforting local goods like luxurious room sprays and candles, plus beautiful handmade teapots, cozy mugs, and notebooks for reflection!

Help someone you love slow down and recharge!

Curling up is an art form, and this category has all the essentials!

Shop our Cozy Corner for the ultimate gift of warmth and relaxation. Find luxurious robes, captivating books, and beautifully handmade crocheted booties, scarves, and hats. Everything you need for the perfect winter hibernation!

Time to bring the glam! Our Sparkle & Shine Edit features dazzling gifts perfect for the holiday party circuit.

Discover unique necklaces and earrings from The Art Boutique, stunning gems from Alison Oxman, and festive floral wreaths to make their front door shine. Give the gift of brilliance!

Shop for the coolest kids on your list! Our Tiny Tastemakers category is full of imaginative and unique gifts.

Find adorable charms for necklaces, earrings, and bracelets from The Charmery! Gift cards to The Charmery also offer a fun activity as well as a unique piece of jewelry! Consignment clothing from Cute as New will have babies and toddlers looking like the fashionistas they will one day become, and engaging Unscreen activities inspire creativity and occupy little hands and minds. Give a gift as unique as they are!

Stop by the South Orange Downtown table at The Co-Lab (57 S Orange Ave) to grab your Downtown Dollar coupon from 10AM to 2PM on Saturday, November 29, 2025, Limited supply so get there early!