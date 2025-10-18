SOMA Residents 62+ Are Eligible for Age Advantage Card for Discounts in Both Towns

Sometimes age has its advantages.

Residents in South Orange and Maplewood who are 62 and older can now get discounts at dozens of hops, restaurants, and services across the two towns.

The complimentary Age Advantage discount card, sponsored by SOMA Two Towns for All Ages, is a partnership between South Orange Downtown, Seton Village, Maplewood Village Alliance and the Springfield Avenue Partnership.

To get your card, fill out the application at the Two Towns website and follow the instructions on its website. .

For a list of participating businesses and offers, visit the Advantage Card page on the SOMA Two Towns website.

Eligible residents who register will receive a card that can be used more than 50 business throughout South Orange and Maplewood.