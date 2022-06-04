BusinessSouth Orange

South Orange Farmers Market Returns for 2022 – But Bring Your Reusable Bags

by The Village Green
The Village Green
The South Orange Downtown Farmers Market debuted for the 2022 season on Wednesday, June 1, 2PM-7PM in the Sloan Street Parking Lot. Shoppers can enjoy many vendors and enjoy a free GIVEAWAY reusable tote with a purchase from any vendor from the South Orange Downtown tent  Limited to one per person while supplies last⁠.⁠

Find out more about all market vendors for the season:⁠ https://www.southorangedowntown.org/sodt-farmers-market…

Important Note: vendors will not have plastic bags available because of the new NJ state law. Please remember to bring reusable shopping bags.

