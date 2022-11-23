South Orange Hosts 1st Small Business Saturday Street Fair, November 26

From South Orange Downtown website:

South Orange Downtown will host our first ever Small Business Saturday Street Fair to celebrate the downtown businesses, local craftspeople, artisans and vendors on Village Plaza. Shop for finely crafted jewelry, apparel, accessories, art, food and gift items made by many of our area’s finest local creators.

Join us in welcoming an exciting group of new vendors as well as some of your returning holiday market favorites.

See list of vendors here.

South Orange Downtown is launching a special promo for Small Business Saturday called Downtown Dollars- $10 off your purchase of $50 or more at participating businesses (limited quantities available). They will be valid only on Small Business Saturday only

HOW TO GET ONE:

A limited numbers of Downtown Dollar coupons will be available to win from South Orange Downtown. Come spin our prize wheel when you visit the South Orange Downtown tent at the Small Business Saturday Street Fair on Village Plaza 10AM-2PM on Sat Nov 26th.

Date: Sat November 26

Time: 10AM-2PM

Location: Village Plaza (corner of South Orange Ave and Village Plaza) South Orange, NJ