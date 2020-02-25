South Orange Takes a Delicious ‘Trip to the Tropics’ on Academy Street

Hot paninis, grilled sandwiches, stuffed crêpes, island shakes, sweet and savory snack bowls and more await the culinary travelers who make their way to the newly opened Trip To The Tropics at 61 Academy Street in downtown South Orange. Trip to the Tropics celebrated its grand opening this past weekend, with South Orange Village President Sheena Collum, and Trustees Bob Zuckerman, Donna Coallier and Walter Clarke, helping Julie Doran and Melissa Hodge of the South Orange Village Center Alliance welcome the newest Village business. Stop by to welcome them to town, and check out the menu here: https://www.triptothetropics.com/.