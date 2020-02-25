Business South Orange

South Orange Takes a Delicious ‘Trip to the Tropics’ on Academy Street

By access_timeFeb-25-2020
South Orange Village President Sheena Collum, Trustees Bob Zuckerman, Donna Coallier and Walter Clarke, and SOVCA Director Julie Doran enjoy fresh smoothies with owner Rafael of Trip tot the Tropics at the grand opening.

Hot paninis, grilled sandwiches, stuffed crêpes, island shakes, sweet and savory snack bowls and more await the culinary travelers who make their way to the newly opened Trip To The Tropics at 61 Academy Street in downtown South Orange. Trip to the Tropics celebrated its grand opening this past weekend, with South Orange Village President Sheena Collum, and Trustees Bob Zuckerman, Donna Coallier and Walter Clarke, helping Julie Doran and Melissa Hodge of the South Orange Village Center Alliance welcome the newest Village business. Stop by to welcome them to town, and check out the menu here: https://www.triptothetropics.com/.

You May Also Like

  • South Orange Takes a Delicious 'Trip to the Tropics' on Academy Street
  • The Fringe Salon Says Love Your Lips in 2020
  • SOVCA and Investors Bank Host Free Cash Flow Seminar at Papillon 25
  • Small Business Sneak Peek: Green Point Organic Juicery

    • Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *