Business Community South Orange

South Orange to Host Virtual Coronavirus Aid Discussion for Local Business Owners, April 1

By access_timeMar-31-2020

From the South Orange Village Center Alliance and Township of South Orange Village:

The South Orange Village Center Alliance in partnership with the Township of South Orange Village is pleased to present a virtual meeting for business owners with guest speakers including Douglas J. Sherman, Esq. of Post Polak who will discuss the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act or the “CARES Act,” and Paul Ceppi of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority who will provide guidance on New Jersey specific programs, grants, and loans for small businesses.

