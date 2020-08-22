Business COVID-19 Maplewood

Springfield Avenue Masked Portraits: Sarah Sarpong of Akuaba African Fashions

By access_timeAug-22-2020

Village Green is featuring the Masked Portrait Series from the Springfield Avenue Partnership. The series highlights businesses and their owners on Springfield Avenue in Maplewood, and how they continue to operate safely and with optimal customer service during the coronavirus pandemic. Today, meet Sarah Sarpong of Akuaba African Fashions.

Sarah opened her boutique to sell clothing and accessories made from the colorful fabrics of Ghana, where she was born. She designs most of the clothing in the store, and is skilled on her sewing machine for quick alterations. During Covid, the best sellers have been masks, head wraps, and surgical bonnets.

Akuaba Fashions

1966 Springfield Avenue

973-275-0023

@akuabaafricanfashions

