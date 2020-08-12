Springfield Avenue Masked Portraits: Sheila & Alonzo Cartlidge of Our Gang Travel

Village Green is featuring the Masked Portrait Series from the Springfield Avenue Partnership. The series highlights businesses and their owners on Springfield Avenue in Maplewood, and how they continue to do operate safely and with optimal customer service during the coronavirus pandemic. Today, meet Sheila and Alonzo Cartlidge of Our Gang Travel and Astah’s Fine Art.

Sheila and Alonzo Cartlidge of Our Gang Travel are trailblazers in the travel industry, being recognized for their success as a travel agency, with a significant Black clientele from around the country. Alonzo recently was the featured presenter for over 3,000 travel professionals on the AMA Waterways virtual seminar to discuss diversity in the industry and resiliency in hard economic times. They sell original and commissioned art through Astah’s Fine Art gallery. Sheila also serves as the treasurer of Springfield Avenue Partnership Board of Trustees.

Our Gang Travel

1897 Springfield Avenue

ourgangtravel.com

(973) 763-3616

#springfieldave #springfieldavenuemaplewood #mapso #mapsoopenforbiz #somaopenforbiz #maplewoodnj #essexcountynj #shopsmallbusiness #southorangenj #shoplocalnj

#maskedportraitseries