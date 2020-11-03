Stop & Shop Launches Pickup at South Orange Store

From Stop & Shop:

Stop & Shop continues to provide New Jersey residents with faster and more convenient ways to shop, announcing a new Pickup location in South Orange at 407 Valley Street. Shoppers will be able to place an order at www.stopandshop.com, or on the Stop & Shop mobile app, head to the store, and have a Stop & Shop associate load their groceries right into their car.

To schedule a Pickup, customers can visit www.stopandshop.com , or the Stop & Shop mobile app, click on ‘order online’ and select “Pickup” at one’s preferred store. Shoppers can then head to the store at their chosen Pickup time, park in a designated Pickup spot, and call to let the store team know they have arrived. Stop & Shop team members will then deliver the order right to their car.

“We’re excited to offer our customers the convenience of shopping online for all their favorite items, and then picking up that order from the comfort of their vehicle,” said Herschel Woodyard, Store Manager of Stop & Shop South Orange. “We hope this service helps make things easier for them.”

Stop & Shop has altered its Pickup policies with associate and customer safety in mind. Customers are asked to have their trunk or door open for associates to place groceries directly into their vehicle. Customers are also encouraged to wear masks and limit the number of people in their vehicle, when possible. In addition, all Stop & Shop Pickup associates will be wearing masks and follow all of the same sanitizing precautions as its in-store associates, including surface sanitization and regular hand washing.

Due to customer demand, supply may be limited for certain items like disinfecting wipes and other cleaning products and may not be available for purchase. Purchase limits are also still in place for certain high-demand items, and customers are encouraged to allow for comparable substitutions.

A $30 minimum is required on all Pickup orders and a $2.95 service fee will be applied at checkout. For more information on the new service, or to schedule a Pickup, visit www.stopandshop.com or download the Stop & Shop mobile app.

New customers can receive the service free for 90 days by entering SSFREEPICKUP at checkout. Minimum purchase required. Online Pickup fee waived on first order and then on all subsequent orders of $30 or more if placed within 90 days of first order. Valid for first-time residential customers only in select zip codes. Offer excludes alcoholic beverages, gift cards, postage stamps and any other purchases prohibited by law. Offer not transferable. Limit 1 per household. Enter code at first order checkout. Not valid with any other offer. Expires 12/31/2020.