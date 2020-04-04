Stuck at Home for the Holidays? Pick Up Passover & Easter Meals and Treats from these NJ Businesses

Passover and Easter are coming up and social distancing is still critical. You may be having your holiday meal at your own table while talking with family and friends over Zoom, but some local businesses are working to make sure you can still enjoy good food and feel festive.

All restaurants are still take-out only, with some closed completely. But a few are stepping up for the coming spring holidays. Here are a few, below.

If you know of any other local businesses offering Passover or Easter meals or treats, please email us at [email protected] and we will add them to this list.

Verjus on Springfield Avenue in Maplewood will be doing a Passover-themed prix-fixe dinner on Friday, April 10, and a prix-fixe Easter dinner on Easter Sunday, April 12. Check out their menus on Instagram and Facebook.

Laurence Craig Catering in Maplewood has already filled up their slots for Passover dinners, but you can still get an Easter Holiday in a Box until April 7th. Holiday in a Box is “a self-contained holiday meal that is easy to heat & serve,” it says on their website. “The menu is gluten, nut, sesame and dairy free except where noted. Each box feeds 4-6 people… Also consider sponsoring a box to be sent to a family or organization in need. We will deliver these donations to a recipient of your choice or send to a local family, organization, or health care provider.” Delivery is free.

Eppes Essen Deli & Restaurant in Livingston offers a Passover menu for take out and delivery. You can order things individually like kugel, brisket, or gefilte fish. Or you can get a complete Seder plate or a Seder plate with ritual items. Passover starts April 8th, so make sure you contact them soon.

And if you want some delicious desserts and sweets for the holiday, Three Daughters Baking Company has you covered. Their offerings include a Flourless Dark Chocolate Cake, French Macarons (gluten free), Matzoh Crunch (gluten free), Carrot Walnut Cake and Olive Oil Zucchini Bundt Cake. Order soon to make sure you get what you need.

Liv Breads in Millburn can help you with your holiday baking, too. “[W]e are currently taking Passover pre-orders on our website…Products available for Passover pre-order: flourless chocolate cake (gluten-free and dairy-free), Orange Cake (gluten-free and dairy-free), Chocolate Nut-Cake (gluten-free and dairy-free) and Coconut Macaroons (gluten-free). Place your order through April 3 for pick up on April 7, 8, or 9th…[for Easter] this year, we plan to have Cross Buns available starting on April 9. They will not be available for pre-ordering, but will be available for day-of purchase.”

And finally, for the little ones in your life, Sparkhouse Kids in South Orange is selling Easter Basket toys via virtual shopping and curbside pickup or free home delivery. And though the store is closed to walk in traffic, you can call to set up a personal shopping experience.