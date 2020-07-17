Arts & Culture Business Community South Orange

Summer Saturdays in South Orange July 18: Sales, Outdoor Dining, Music!

Jul-17-2020

From SOVCA:

Summer Saturdays continue in downtown South Orange with sales, outdoor dining and music! South Orange retailers will be outside on the sidewalks offering an expanded footprint for easier, socially distanced shopping and some merchants will be offering in store specials.

See the handy map above so you don’t miss a sale. Please note, some merchants may move their sidewalk sales inside should staffing or other logistical issues necessitate. Either way be sure to stop by to check out their specials and summer merchandise.

Enjoy live music while you shop and dine outside in downtown South Orange:

  • 2 p.m to 4 p.m- Forget The Whale Band (Alisha Taping) in Spiotta Park
  • 6:30 p.m – 9:30 p.m- DC Fusion Band (Jazzy Nights) in Sloan St parking lot

REMEMBER TO WEAR A MASK AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING. A special thank you to Gregory Burrus Productions for helping us bring some live music to the downtown!

 

