Summer Saturdays in South Orange July 18: Sales, Outdoor Dining, Music!

From SOVCA:

Summer Saturdays continue in downtown South Orange with sales, outdoor dining and music! South Orange retailers will be outside on the sidewalks offering an expanded footprint for easier, socially distanced shopping and some merchants will be offering in store specials.

See the handy map above so you don’t miss a sale. Please note, some merchants may move their sidewalk sales inside should staffing or other logistical issues necessitate. Either way be sure to stop by to check out their specials and summer merchandise.

Enjoy live music while you shop and dine outside in downtown South Orange:

2 p.m to 4 p.m- Forget The Whale Band (Alisha Taping) in Spiotta Park

6:30 p.m – 9:30 p.m- DC Fusion Band (Jazzy Nights) in Sloan St parking lot