The Charmery Opens at The Co-Lab at South Orange

From The Co-Lab at South Orange:

The Co-Lab at South Orange is excited to announce its newest member, The Charmery, a unique charm bar where creativity, personal style, and storytelling come together to create meaningful, one-of-a-kind jewelry. Founded by Lainy O’Connell, a South Orange resident, and Leslie Torre, a Maplewood resident, The Charmery brings a vibrant, personalized shopping experience to the SOMA community.

The Charmery is more than just a jewelry shop—it’s a curated space where customers can mix, match, and create a personalized collection of charms that reflect their unique style and story. Each charm carries its own special meaning, allowing customers to stack symbols that resonate with their journey and create a truly one-of-a-kind piece of wearable art. As their tagline says, “We’re a charm bar that raises your spirits.”

“Having The Charmery join The Co-Lab community is a perfect fit for our mission to support innovative, creative entrepreneurs,” said Hannah Zollman, Board Chair of The Co-Lab. “Lainy and Leslie have created a business that combines artistry and individuality, and we’re thrilled to provide a space where their vision can flourish.”

“We’re beyond excited to bring The Charmery concept to life in a brick-and-mortar space,” said Leslie Torre, co-founder of The Charmery. “The Co-Lab give us an incredible opportunity to connect with the community and share our love of creating and visual storytelling. Through our charm bar, we hope to inspire people to make pieces that are both deeply personal and creatively expressive. We can’t wait to see how South Orange and beyond bring their stories to life.”









The Charmery’s arrival at The Co-Lab adds another layer to South Orange’s vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem. By offering a fun, inspiring way for customers to connect with their personal style, The Charmery is sure to become a favorite destination for those looking to add a meaningful, creative touch to their everyday lives.

To learn more about The Charmery, visit their Instagram at instagram.com/thecharmerysoma.

About The Co-Lab at South Orange

The Co-Lab at South Orange is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that serves as a co-retail marketplace for local small businesses, offering a unique incubator model that provides accelerated growth opportunities for businesses at various stages of development. Its mission is to empower small businesses and foster community engagement in downtown South Orange. In addition to supporting entrepreneurs, The Co-Lab acts as a hub for collaboration through events, workshops, and pop-ups, enhancing its role as a center for innovation and community building.

Visitors will find a rotating mix of businesses offering a variety of products and services, including an artisanal cheese counter, candy shop, jewelry and more. Current member shops include The Charmery, SOMA Sweets, and South Orange Wheelhouse.

The Co-Lab is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Stop by to shop small, shop local, shop South Orange.

Did you know that The Co-Lab offers a range of membership tiers designed to support small businesses at various stages? These include Pop-Ups for single-day marketplace events, Short-Term Vendor options (6-9 months) for businesses testing their offerings, Semi-Anchors (1 year) for those deciding on brick-and-mortar expansion, and Anchor memberships for established businesses looking for a long-term presence before graduating to their own space. Learn more here.