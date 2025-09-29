The Co-Lab Announces Grand Re-Opening October 4 with New Retail Model to Empower Local Makers

From The Co-Lab at South Orange:

The Co-Lab at South Orange, a vibrant nonprofit marketplace and community hub, is thrilled to announce its grand re-opening with a bold new retail model designed to empower local artists, makers, and small businesses.

Located at 57 South Orange Ave, South Orange, NJ, The Co-Lab first opened its doors in December 2023 with a mission to showcase the best of local entrepreneurship. With this re-opening, the organization is expanding its anchor model, with the unveiling of the Collaborative Marketplace, which includes a shared retail system that allows vendors to sell their handmade items without the burden of full-time, on-site staffing. This innovative approach fulfills the long-held dream of creating a truly collaborative retail space, one that nurtures small business growth across all stages while fostering community connection.

“This new model is a game-changer for makers who may not have the time or resources to run a full-time storefront,” said Cat Fisher, a seasoned South Orange retailer who has joined The Co-Lab as consulting manager. “We are committed to building the thriving shared space that the South Orange community has always dreamed of, and with this new system, that vision is becoming a reality.”

Hannah Zollman, Board Chair of The Co-Lab, added: “From the very beginning, The Co-Lab has been about more than just retail. It’s about giving small businesses and local artisans the tools, visibility, and supportive community they need to succeed. This new model not only makes participation more accessible but also strengthens our mission of keeping downtown South Orange a place where creativity and entrepreneurship can thrive.”

To guide this transition, Fisher is joined by Alexandra Weiss, who will serve as in-store manager, assisting with vendor onboarding and managing the point-of-sale system. Together, they will ensure a smooth launch and seamless operations for vendors and customers alike.

Visitors to The Co-Lab will find a rotating mix of unique goods and services from independent businesses. Current anchor retailers include The Charmery, Cute-As-New, and The Art Boutique, while the Collaborative Market features artisans such as Birdsong Candles, Death by Papercuts, Misfits & Dreamers, and Oakland Road Arts Club. Past members have included local favorites SOMA Sweets, Cereal Dreams, Dailygreatness, Gra, Noble Hungers, and Wheelhouse Cheese & More.

In addition to providing retail opportunities, The Co-Lab will continue to host community-building events, workshops, and inclusive experiences that celebrate South Orange’s diverse and creative spirit.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at The Co-Lab, located at 57 South Orange Avenue in downtown South Orange, on October 4th at 11:00 a.m. to celebrate the unveiling of the new Collaborative Marketplace. Please join us in welcoming the latest vendors to the space and enjoy lite bites and shopping to follow.

About The Co-Lab at South Orange: The Co-Lab at South Orange is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that acts as an incubator for local entrepreneurs, artisans, and makers. By offering a collaborative retail model and supportive programming, The Co-Lab reduces the barriers to entry for start-ups and small businesses while creating a vibrant community marketplace. The Co-Lab is open Wednesdays — Saturdays from 11 a.m. -6 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m.– 5 p.m. For more information, visit colabsouthorange.org and follow us on Instagram @co_labsouthorange