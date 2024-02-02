BusinessSouth Orange

The Co-Lab at South Orange Celebrates Grand Opening Feb. 3

From South Orange Downtown:

The Co-Lab at South Orange, a 501(3)c nonprofit, invites the public to their official Grand opening celebration on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at 11 a.m.

Located at 57 South Orange Ave, The Co-Lab at South Orange is a vibrant new destination dedicated to showcasing the best of local small business artisans. There will be music and surprises.

Plus, the first 50 guests will receive a Co-Lab shopping bag and $10 Co-Lab cash card redeemable at the shops inside The Co-Lab. The Co-Lab Cash gives customers $10 off their purchase of $50 or more at participating Co-Lab retailers (excludes pop-ups).

https://colabsouthorange.org/

