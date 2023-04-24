BusinessSouth Orange

The Hair & Weave Dr. Opens in New Location on Irvington Ave in South Orange

by The Village Green
The Village Green
From the Seton Village Neighborhood Preservation Program:

The Seton Village Neighborhood Preservation Program would like to wish a warm welcome to Tamika Fields, the owner and founder of The Hair and Weave Dr., est. 2007, newly located at 313 Irvington Ave. The Hair and Weave Dr. offers comprehensive hair services, including coloring, cutting, conditioning, and styling, in addition to maintenance for weaves, braids and wigs. Tamika is proud to offer a 20% discount on all hair services for the grand opening. She also is planning a sidewalk hair show on 14 October 2023 (HOLA FEST 2023). Let’s all swing by to support Tamika!

IG @Thehairandweavedr | Facebook @HairRx | 973-626-7100

