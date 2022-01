From Springfield Avenue Maplewood:

Maplewood Township together with Springfield Avenue Partnership was recently awarded a Neighborhood Preservation Program grant of $125K/year for 5 years.

We’d love to hear feedback from SA business owners on the present and future of Springfield Avenue. This Zoom focus group is your chance to share your input on spending priorities.

Tuesday, January 25

7:00-8:30 PM

To register, please go to: https://www. springfieldavenue.com/news/ nppfocusgroup