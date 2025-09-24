The Truth About Our South Orange Downtown: Strong, Growing, and Full of Opportunity

From Melissa Hodge, Executive Director, South Orange Downtown:

Dear SOMA Community,

The story of South Orange Downtown is one of energy, growth, and possibility. In the past two years, more than 25 new businesses have opened their doors here. They bring new creative ideas and fresh energy while standing alongside the shops, restaurants, and cultural spots that have been part of our lives for decades. This mix of the new and the familiar is what makes South Orange Downtown so truly special. It is a place where neighbors connect, entrepreneurs take chances, and visitors discover something vibrant and authentic.

Among the new additions are Bakes by Izzy, Chestnut Hills Pilates, Craft Club Studio, Juś Tacos, Lupita’s Flowers, Medusa Greek, NYC Style Deli, SOMA Sweets, The Chatterbox Bookstore, Village Spa & Massage, and Wingstop. Some of these are led by local entrepreneurs from South Orange and Maplewood, while others have come from outside the area, drawn by the same sense of opportunity and momentum. At the same time, South Orange is home to several legacy businesses that have anchored downtown for generations, including a few that have been part of our community for more than 90 years. Together, these legacy businesses and exciting new ventures show that our downtown has both deep roots and exciting new growth. You can view the full list of businesses that have opened recently here.

Business closures are disappointing and can spark concern, but they’re only part of the story. In a town of just over 18,000 people, large restaurants can be hard to sustain. Still, every closing creates the chance for something new, and we are working closely with property owners to bring in tenants who will thrive in South Orange. While planning, permitting, and renovations take time, we’re confident these spaces will find their next chapter.

While individual closures draw attention, the story that truly defines our downtown is one of strength and confidence. With more than 150 businesses operating downtown and only four ground-floor retail vacancies, South Orange has one of the lowest vacancy rates in New Jersey. Entrepreneurs are buying properties, expanding to second locations, and actively looking for space. Demand for downtown space exceeds what’s available. This is a clear sign of South Orange’s vitality.

This vitality shows in both business growth and the way people engage downtown. The way we shop and dine has changed. It is not just about buying a product or a meal, but about the experience. It is about the relationships we build with the people behind the counter, the sense of belonging that comes from supporting a neighbor, and the character that makes South Orange Downtown unique.

Here’s the truth: the success of our downtown depends on us. Too often, we lament a closing but then shop online or dine out of town. If we want thriving businesses, we have to show up for them by shopping at downtown retailers, dining at local restaurants, using local services, and encouraging friends and family to do the same.

Every dollar spent locally supports jobs, fuels reinvestment, and keeps downtown South Orange’s unique character strong. Let’s choose South Orange first. Shop local, dine local, and keep our community strong.