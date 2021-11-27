Two Special Holiday Announcements from TheCannaBossLady

From TheCannaBossLady
Lingerie & PJ Holiday Shopping Party supporting “FREE THE GIRLS” Foundation
Join us on Wednesday, Dec 1st, 2pm to 6pm at TheCannaBossLady on 9 Highland Place, Maplewood Village for a holiday shopping party with TheBraFit Expert, Christina Savarese. Christina will be giving complimentary bra fittings and showcasing her best-selling lingerie and pjs for the holidays. Donate gently used bras to support “FREE THE GIRLS” Foundation and get 10% off lingerie & PJS. TheCannaBossLady will be serving hot chocolate with Peppermint CBG oil upon request and infused local artisan chocolates. 10% off CBD Intimacy & Bath products.
About Free The Girls Foundation: We exist to help women rescued from sex trafficking reintegrate into their communities. Our vision is to see a world in which previously enslaved women are leading vibrant, successful, integrated lives.
Holiday Food Drive for Essex County
Perch Home x TheCannaBossLady are teaming up to collect non-perishable food for those in need to support the MEND program. The food will be delivered to our local community for Holiday meals thru Dec. 31st. Pick up non-perishable food at our local markets, Baker St Market and Green Way Market. Drop-off at TheCannaBossLady and Perch Home on 9 Highland Place, Maplewood Village. Get 15% off when you donate.
About MEND: MEND is an interfaith network of over 20 member food pantries and community partners located throughout Essex County, NJ. Our hunger relief network, the largest in Essex County, has been providing food to individuals and families in need since 1980. Thanks for supporting our cause. Happy Holidays!