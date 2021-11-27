Two Special Holiday Announcements from TheCannaBossLady

From TheCannaBossLady

Lingerie & PJ Holiday Shopping Party supporting “FREE THE GIRLS” Foundation

Join us on Wednesday, Dec 1st, 2pm to 6pm at TheCannaBossLady on 9 Highland Place, Maplewood Village for a holiday shopping party with TheBraFit Expert, Christina Savarese. Christina will be giving complimentary bra fittings and showcasing her best-selling lingerie and pjs for the holidays. Donate gently used bras to support “FREE THE GIRLS” Foundation and get 10% off lingerie & PJS. TheCannaBossLady will be serving hot chocolate with Peppermint CBG oil upon request and infused local artisan chocolates. 10% off CBD Intimacy & Bath products.

About Free The Girls Foundation: We exist to help women rescued from sex trafficking reintegrate into their communities. Our vision is to see a world in which previously enslaved women are leading vibrant, successful, integrated lives.