Village Marketplace to Open on Wednesday in South Orange

Locals have been eagerly awaiting the opening of Village Marketplace, and the wait will be over this week.

The shelves are almost fully stocked and the Village Marketplace will open in a “soft launch” on Wednesday, Oct. 29 at 7 a.m.

According to the Village Marketplace’s social media, the store will be open 7 days a week, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“Village Marketplace is your new one-stop neighborhood grocery store — filled with fresh produce, quality meats, seafood, dairy, baked goods, deli cuts, prepared foods, and so much more,” they said in announcing the soft opening. “We’re open every day from 7 AM to 9 PM, ready to bring you the freshest ingredients, local favorites, and a welcoming shopping experience.”

The Village Marketplace is at 1 South Orange Avenue in downtown South Orange.