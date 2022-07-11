Waldo Is Hiding in 25 Local Maplewood Businesses This July

The search is on for Waldo in 25 businesses throughout Maplewood this July. Those interested in finding him can pick up their passports at Words Bookstore in Maplewood Village and then have them validated when they find Waldo in his secret location at each business.
If you collect at least 10 stamps/signatures from local businesses, you can take your passport to Words to claim a Waldo temporary tattoo and a coupon for $1 (limited to first 125 Waldo spotters).
If you collect at least 20 stamps/signatures, you can take your passport to Words to get a temporary tattoo and coupon, plus be entered in a drawing for a deluxe set of Waldo books and other prizes.
The search ends July 31.
Participating businesses include:
- Words, 179 Maplewood Avenue
- A Paper Hat, 54 Baker Street
- Able Baker, 187 Maplewood Avenue
- Baker Street Market, 96 Baker Street
- Brave Floral, 87 Baker Street
- Framing Mill, 411 Ridgewood Road
- Hopscotch, 174 Maplewood Avenue
- Kimaya Kama, 168 Maplewood Avenue
- Kokoro, 172 Maplewood Avenue
- Lotus Petals Floral Design, 1779 Springfield Avenue
- Maplewood Karate, 97 Baker Street
- Maplewood Pizzeria, 489 Valley Street
- Meus, 98 Baker Street
- ML Framing and/or Mod Studio, 7 Highland Place
- No. 165, 165 Maplewood Avenue
- Palmer’s Sweetery, 1 Highland Place
- Park Wood Diner, 1958 Springfield Avenue
- Perch Home, 9 Highland Place
- Roman Gourmet, 153 Maplewood Avenue
- Scratch Taco/Strawberry Fields, 147 Maplewood Avenue
- Victory Salon, 1 Durand Road
- Toy Division, 101 Baker Street
- Village Coffee, 164 Maplewood Avenue
- Village Ice Cream Parlour, 185 Maplewood Avenue
- Yellow Rose Vegan Bakery & Cafe, 410 Ridgewood Road