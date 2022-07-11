Waldo Is Hiding in 25 Local Maplewood Businesses This July

The search is on for Waldo in 25 businesses throughout Maplewood this July. Those interested in finding him can pick up their passports at Words Bookstore in Maplewood Village and then have them validated when they find Waldo in his secret location at each business.

If you collect at least 10 stamps/signatures from local businesses, you can take your passport to Words to claim a Waldo temporary tattoo and a coupon for $1 (limited to first 125 Waldo spotters).

If you collect at least 20 stamps/signatures, you can take your passport to Words to get a temporary tattoo and coupon, plus be entered in a drawing for a deluxe set of Waldo books and other prizes.

The search ends July 31.

Participating businesses include: