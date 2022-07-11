Arts & CultureBusinessMaplewoodSchools / Kids

Waldo Is Hiding in 25 Local Maplewood Businesses This July

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

The search is on for Waldo in 25 businesses throughout Maplewood this July. Those interested in finding him can pick up their passports at Words Bookstore in Maplewood Village and then have them validated when they find Waldo in his secret location at each business.

If you collect at least 10 stamps/signatures from local businesses, you can take your passport to Words to claim a Waldo temporary tattoo and a coupon for $1 (limited to first 125 Waldo spotters).

If you collect at least 20 stamps/signatures, you can take your passport to Words to get a temporary tattoo and coupon, plus be entered in a drawing for a deluxe set of Waldo books and other prizes.

The search ends July 31.

Participating businesses include:

  • Words, 179 Maplewood Avenue
  • A Paper Hat, 54 Baker Street
  • Able Baker, 187 Maplewood Avenue
  • Baker Street Market, 96 Baker Street
  • Brave Floral, 87 Baker Street
  • Framing Mill, 411 Ridgewood Road
  • Hopscotch, 174 Maplewood Avenue
  • Kimaya Kama, 168 Maplewood Avenue
  • Kokoro, 172 Maplewood Avenue
  • Lotus Petals Floral Design, 1779 Springfield Avenue
  • Maplewood Karate, 97 Baker Street
  • Maplewood Pizzeria, 489 Valley Street
  • Meus, 98 Baker Street
  • ML Framing and/or Mod Studio, 7 Highland Place
  • No. 165, 165 Maplewood Avenue
  • Palmer’s Sweetery, 1 Highland Place
  • Park Wood Diner, 1958 Springfield Avenue
  • Perch Home, 9 Highland Place
  • Roman Gourmet, 153 Maplewood Avenue
  • Scratch Taco/Strawberry Fields, 147 Maplewood Avenue
  • Victory Salon, 1 Durand Road
  • Toy Division, 101 Baker Street
  • Village Coffee, 164 Maplewood Avenue
  • Village Ice Cream Parlour, 185 Maplewood Avenue
  • Yellow Rose Vegan Bakery & Cafe, 410 Ridgewood Road

 

Words bookstore is located at 179 Maplewood Avenue, Maplewood, NJ.

words book store padding-bottom: 20px;

179 Maplewood Avenue
Maplewood, NJ 07040
info@wordsmaplewood.com
973-763-9500
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

Sign Up Now to Paint Yale Corner ‘Rivers’...

Tony Award-Winning Broadway Producer Brings ‘The Last Supper’...

Maplewood Health Dept Is Now Also the Interim...

Maplewood to Intro Redevelopment Plan for Gleason Cleaners...

UPDATE: Library Board Awards $16.8M Contract for Maplewood...

TheCannaBossLady to Host Full Moon Circle on Wednesday,...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE