Which South Orange-Maplewood Gyms Are Reopening September 1?

Last Wednesday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that beginning September 1, New Jersey gyms may reopen indoor spaces — providing that they follow required guidelines detailed in Executive Order No. 181 and the Department of Health’s guidance for health clubs/gyms/fitness centers.

Those guidelines include limiting occupancy to 25 percent capacity, restricting classes to maintain social distancing, conducting temperature screening and questionnaires of staff and clients, and requiring workers and customers to wear cloth face coverings.

The following indoor gyms and fitness centers in South Orange and Maplewood are planning to reopen, according to the directors of the towns’ special improvement districts:

D&I Fitness is reopening September 1 with 6-8 person small group training classes and open gym usage by appointment only. They will continue to phase in more options after Labor Day. All of equipment is 6ft apart. Masks, wipes and hand sanitizers are available and temperature will be taken at the door and recorded.

CKO Kickboxing is reopening September 1 for indoor workouts.

The Gym Maplewood is reopening September 1 for indoor workouts.

Know of other gyms in the area that are resuming indoor classes and services? Contact us at [email protected].