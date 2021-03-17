Yellow Rose Vegan Bakery and Café in Maplewood is Now Kosher

Yellow Rose Vegan Bakery and Cafe is now kosher, and is under the supervision of Rabbi Jesse M. Olitzky of Congregation Beth El in South Orange.

Rabbi Olitsky recently certified the kitchen as Kosher, as owners Stephen Tong and Caitlyn Webber were on hand to watch.

