Your Ultimate Patty Place, aka YUPP, Opens on Irvington Ave in South Orange

The Seton Village neighborhood of South Orange welcomed a new business this week — Your Ultimate Patty Place, also known as YUPP.

YUPP is a Black-owned business that has operated as a food catering and shipping business out of East Orange but now boasts a dining location at 400 Irvington Avenue in South Orange.

YUPP features packed delicious Jamaican patties including Hearty Beef, Oxtail, Hearty Chicken, Curry Chicken, Veggie, Vegan Curry and Jack Shrimp come with a side of Kale Chips. Customers can order online or visit.

“Please join me in welcoming Reid to Seton Village South Orange as our latest small business owner!” wrote South Orange Village President Sheena Collum via her Facebook page.

“We all know how difficult this pandemic has been on our small business community and to watch recovery and reinvestment unfold is very heartening,” Collum added. “But the success of our businesses depends on each of us. So get those patties and let’s keep our money local!”