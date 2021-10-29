BusinessSouth Orange

Your Ultimate Patty Place, aka YUPP, Opens on Irvington Ave in South Orange

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

The Seton Village neighborhood of South Orange welcomed a new business this week — Your Ultimate Patty Place, also known as YUPP.

YUPP is a Black-owned business that has operated as a food catering and shipping business out of East Orange but now boasts a dining location at 400 Irvington Avenue in South Orange.

YUPP features packed delicious Jamaican patties including Hearty Beef, Oxtail, Hearty Chicken, Curry Chicken, Veggie, Vegan Curry and Jack Shrimp come with a side of  Kale Chips. Customers can order online or visit.

“Please join me in welcoming Reid to Seton Village South Orange as our latest small business owner!” wrote South Orange Village President Sheena Collum via her Facebook page.

“We all know how difficult this pandemic has been on our small business community and to watch recovery and reinvestment unfold is very heartening,” Collum added. “But the success of our businesses depends on each of us. So get those patties and let’s keep our money local!”

Grand opening of “YUPP”, 400 Irvington Avenue, South Orange, NJ, October 28, 2021.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

Cougars Football Takes 5-3 Record & Playoff Hopes...

South Orange Plans to Intro Ordinance to Legalize...

LETTER: Kaitlin Wittleder’s Volunteer Experience Shows a Passion...

LETTER: Shannon Cuttle is a Champion and Leader...

SOMSD Superintendent Reminds Community Schools are Closed for...

VIDEO: Board of Ed Candidates Answer Questions on...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE