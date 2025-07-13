10 Days of 10Ks Is Off and Running in 2025—Raising Funds to Fight Food Insecurity

The 2025 iteration of 10 Days of 10Ks is already three days in, but it’s not to late to join this fun event that is fighting a serious challenge — food insecurity in our community. Read more below from 10 Days of 10Ks and donate here:

Get Ready for the 8th annual 10 Days of 10Ks!

From July 11 – July 20 we will be running and walking to help fight hunger in our community!

About the Event

Since its inception in 2018, 10 Days of 10Ks has grown into a powerful force for good. Each year, participants challenge themselves to run or walk 10K for ten consecutive days, raising funds and awareness for MEND’s mission to increase access to fresh and healthy food in Essex County, NJ.

Fuel the Fun

Help power this community-driven event! Sponsors help drive the success of 10 Days of 10Ks, directly advancing MEND’s work to fight hunger. Explore our sponsorship package to see how you can make an impact.

Double Your Impact

Thanks to the generous support of the Peek Family, every dollar you give to MEND during 10 Days of 10Ks will be matched up to $50,000!

That means your gift goes twice as far to bring fresh, healthy food to more neighbors across Essex County. Make your gift today and help us unlock the full match.

2025 Sponsors

2025 Hosts

Day 1 (7.11.25) MapSo Tri (6:30am @Able Baker, Maplewood)

Day 2 (7.12.25) Black Men Run (7:30am @Floods Hill, South Orange)

Day 3 (7.13.25) Essex Running Club (7:30am @Brookdale Park, Montclair)

Day 4 (7.14.25) Sole Runners (6:30am @South Orange Rescue Squad)

Day 5 (7.15.25) Sassquad Trail Running (6:30am @Turtle Back Rock Picnic Area, West Orange)

Day 6 (7.16.25) Allison Kalsched Fitness (6:30am @South Mtn. Reservation Dog Park, Maplewood)

Day 7 (7.17.25) TRIumph Coaching (6:30am @The Baird, South Orange)

Day 8 (7.18.25) D&I Fitness (6:30am @D&I Fitness, South Orange)

Day 9 (7.19.25) CKO Kickboxing (7:30am @CKO Kickboxing, Maplewood)

Day 10 (7.20.25) SOMA Fox Running Club (7:30am @Millburn Library, Millburn)

Mark your calendars and get ready to make the 8th Annual 10 Days of 10Ks! Together, we can make this the most impactful year yet! You don’t want to miss it!