48th Annual South Orange-Maplewood Interfaith Holocaust Remembrance March 23

The event will commence at Spiotta Park in South Orange with the March of Remembrance and Hope, and continue at Congregation Beth El with a service on the theme of “Resistance and Resilience” with speaker Jud Newborn, PhD.

From the South Orange-Maplewood Interfaith Holocaust Remembrance Committee:

The South Orange-Maplewood Interfaith Holocaust Remembrance Committee is proud to announce the 48th REMEMBER & TELL South Orange/Maplewood Interfaith Holocaust Remembrance Service, slated for Sunday, March 23, 2025, at Congregation Beth El in South Orange.

This solemn occasion will commence at 3:00 p.m. at Spiotta Park in South Orange Village, with the March of Remembrance and Hope, honoring the memory of the six million Jewish victims of the Holocaust and the millions of others murdered by the Nazi regime, as well as the survivors.

The March will end at Beth El where the formal service will begin at 4:00pm.

Speaking at the service on the theme of “Resistance and Resilience” will be Jud Newborn, PhD, a multimedia lecturer, author and curator. Dr. Newborn is an Emmy Award-winning producer of special programs, a founding historian at New York’s Museum of Jewish Heritage, recipient of the Anne Frank Center’s “Spirit of Anne Frank Human Writes Award” and co-author of a special anniversary edition of Sophie Scholl and the White Rose.

Stephen Schwartz and Sylvia Ben-Asher will be awarded the prestigious Sister Rose Thering Holocaust Education Award. Sylvia, a survivor of the Warsaw Ghetto and Stephen, a local architect, traveled to hundreds of schools to teach students about the Holocaust. Sylvia shared her captivating stories while Stephen recreated the ghetto using Lego blocks for the students.

The event will feature prayers and reflections from different faith leaders, and songs from our interfaith choirs highlighting our collective commitment to combating resurgent anti-semitism and hatred.

Initiated in 1977, this interfaith service is the first – and longest-running – service of its kind. The committee invites members of the community to join together to honor the memory of the six million Jewish victims of the Holocaust and the millions of others murdered by the Nazi regime, reaffirming our dedication to a more just and compassionate world for all.

About the South Orange-Maplewood Interfaith Holocaust Remembrance Committee:

The South Orange-Maplewood Interfaith Holocaust Remembrance Committee is dedicated to commemorating the memory of Holocaust victims and promoting education and awareness about the Holocaust and its lessons. Through annual events and initiatives, the committee seeks to stand against resurgent anti-semitism and hate and foster understanding, empathy, and tolerance in the community.

