4th Annual Laura Holtz Tennis Tournament Raises $6K+ to Benefit Epilepsy

Congratulations to Champions Mark Bochner and Eric Bochner and Runners Up Rjay Basco and Jim Serrano in the 4th Annual Laura Holtz Tennis Tournament for Epilepsy that rapped up this afternoon at the Memorial Park Tennis Courts in Maplewood. Eric and Mark successfully defended their titles from the previous two years by defeating Rjay and Jim in the finals 6-0, 6-0. Thanks to all the participants and to the Holtz Family and Friends for helping to organize this event. The tournament hosted 8 doubles teams and raised over $6,000.00 for Epilepsy Services of NJ.

From Laura’s sister Christine: “My sister, Laura, died nearly 25 years ago. It’s still hard to imagine her not living her best life somewhere out in this big world. She was a caring, generous, sensitive, artistic, athletic (I could go on and on) young woman who could have chosen to do anything with her life. Unfortunately, science moves slowly. But it seems that the more people give money to Epilepsy research, the more attention and science is devoted to understanding the human brain. Almost 50 MILLION people around the world have Epilepsy. And 80% of them live in low to middle income countries. Any one of us can be born with it or end up with it or love someone with it. Hope to see even more teams in next year’s event. But, if tennis isn’t your thing, please consider donating.” (https://www.facebook.com/donate/758989012065381/10159935650763610)

The tournament was sponsored by the Maplewood Recreation Department and St. James’s Gate Publick House in Maplewood Village.