Achieve’s Newstead 5K Fundraiser is Saturday, September 20th: Run or Walk and Support SOMSD Students

From The Achieve Foundation:

The Achieve Foundation will hold the 23rd annual Newstead 5K fundraiser on Saturday, September 20th. Runners (and walkers) of all ages and fitness levels are invited to join us at the South Mountain Annex (112 Glenview Rd, South Orange), starting at 9:00 AM for a morning of fun, fitness and community in support of Achieve and its mission to promote high-quality education that prepares South Orange-Maplewood School District students for the future.

Achieve’s biggest fundraiser of the year has become a fall classic – join hundreds of community members at this year’s Newstead 5K! All proceeds from the race will help Achieve continue to support the students, families and educators in our district through initiatives like Achieve’s Volunteer Tutor Program, Educator Grants, Support for the Arts, STEM Education including Maker Madness, and much more.

Lace up those sneakers and sign up today (Newstead 5K (runsignup.com). All 5K participants will receive our popular Newstead 5K T-shirt (while supplies last). With the help from our SOMA Fox Running Club sponsors, all registered participants will also receive a reusable/collapsible cup that can be filled at the water station. Achieve is thrilled to be able to reduce the amount of paper and trash that we create at this event and believes the community will be too.

Being that this is a family-friendly event we will also have two events just for kids – a “Toddler Dash” for kids 4 and under immediately after the dash, and our ½ mile Fun Run which will begin in front of the Annex after the Toddler Dash. Please note that strollers are welcome, but pets are not permitted.

This year Achieve is offering the chance for runners to provide additional support to Achieve and is encouraging a little friendly competition between our district schools! Just make an additional donation in honor of the school(s) of your choice — whether you’re participating on 9/20 or not! The ‘winning’ school will enjoy bragging rights and get to display the coveted SOMSD Newstead 5K trophy in their school for the coming year!

Sponsor support is a critical component of fundraising efforts, enabling Achieve to support the students, families and educators in our district by addressing inequities, inspiring innovation and fostering community. We are grateful to all the local businesses and families who supported this year’s Achieve Newstead 5K, with a special shout out to lead sponsor The Able Baker, and SOMEA (the South Orange-Maplewood Education Association), our Kids Fun Run Sponsor, for their continued support of Achieve and the SOMSD students we serve.

About the Achieve Foundation of South Orange & Maplewood

The Achieve Foundation of South Orange & Maplewood is a registered 501(c)3 organization that promotes high-quality education that prepares South Orange-Maplewood School District students for the future. We support our students, families and educators by addressing inequities, inspiring innovation and fostering community. Since 1999, Achieve has invested over $4.5 million for programs that further public education in our two towns. To learn more, please visit achievefoundation.org.