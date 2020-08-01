Butterfly Tent Safari to Open at Essex County Environmental Center, Aug 3

From the Essex County Executive’s Office:

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. announced the Butterfly Tent Safari at the Essex County Environmental Center will be held from Monday, August 3rd to Friday, August 14th. The Butterfly Tent Safari will feature live butterflies and a butterfly take-away craft for all ages making it a great experience for families to enjoy. The usual program has been modified to promote social distancing and visitors are required to wear face coverings.

“Our Butterfly Tent Safari at the Essex County Environmental Center is an interactive experience of live butterflies that is great for families and everyone who wants to enjoy and observe the native butterflies,” said DiVincenzo. “This is a great summer activity to experience feeding the butterflies or simply enjoy their beauty and their delicate nature,” he added.

The Butterfly Tent Safari will be open Monday through Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. from Monday, August 3rd through Friday, August 14th. To make a reservation to visit the Butterfly Tent Safari, please call the Essex County Environmental Center at 973-228-8776. Walk-ins will not be accommodated.

Visitors will be able to walk inside of the tent and enjoy the company of the live native butterflies up close. Once inside the tent, visitors will be able to feed the butterflies and interact with them while enjoying their beauty and gentle nature. Visitors will also be able to make butterfly crafts that they can take home to share with friends and family.

There is a suggested donation of $3 dollars per person to the Essex County Parks Foundation. Wearing face covering and practicing social distancing are required.