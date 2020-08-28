Celebrate Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday, August 29 with Words Bookstore

From Words Bookstore

Thank you so much to all of you who have been buying books from us and browsing at wordsbookstore.com.

Please support us as we celebrate Independent Bookstore Day tomorrow, Saturday, August 29!

Learn more about the day’s events here >

Many things have changed but Libro.Fm continues to be a key supporter of Independent Bookstores. Follow the link to see all of the programs they are running in honor of Independent Bookstore Day.

Stay tuned for some exciting news next week about our upcoming virtual events!