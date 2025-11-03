Community Coalition on Race to Host ‘SOMA Neighbors Connect: Exploring How We Come Together Where We Live’ on November 13

From the Community Coalition on Race:

What makes South Orange and Maplewood such a vibrant, welcoming community? It’s the people—and the many ways we come together to connect.

On Thursday, November 13th at 7 p.m., the Community Coalition on Race’s Residential Committee invites residents to SOMA Neighbors Connect, an evening dedicated to exploring the spaces, initiatives and relationships that knit our towns together. The event will take place in the Vic DeLuca Room at the Maplewood Memorial Library.

From greenways and bike buses to block parties and local gatherings, we’ll learn how these efforts shape daily life and strengthen neighborhood bonds. Featured speakers include Olivia Lewis-Chang, member of the South Orange Township Committee, who will share updates on the SOMA Greenway Project—a multi-phase effort to create a car-free corridor joining parks and open spaces that bridge our towns while protecting natural habitats. Maplewood Committeewoman Malia Herman will discuss how the new Maplewood Library serves as a hub for connection and community use, as well as how to organize your own block party.

We’ll also hear from a group of local dads who formed regular social gatherings and will share how others can do the same, and from Coalition trustee John Kerner, who leads the MLK Luminary Project, a beloved tradition that lights up SOMA neighborhoods in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. Members of the SOMA Bike Bus will round out the evening with stories about how they build community while bringing joy to our roads in their rides to local schools.

Join us to celebrate how everyday connections—on our streets, in our parks and at our libraries—help build a stronger, more inclusive community. Registration is appreciated but not required.