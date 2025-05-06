Conversations on Race Returns on May 13 to Confront the Backlash Against Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion

From The South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race:

At a time when Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) efforts are under attack across the nation, communities like ours – committed to racial integration where all residents participate in civic life – must come together to face these challenges head-on.

The South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race invites the community to this year’s Conversations on Race on Tuesday, May 13th at 7:30 p.m. at Bethany Hall, Seton Hall University. This free annual event has served as a cornerstone for dialogue, learning and action on racial equity and integration for almost two decades.

A dynamic panel of local leaders will explore how the growing backlash on racial equity policies affect our schools, governance and the broader community life – and, crucially, what each of us can do to push forward in the face of resistance.

Moderated by Robert A. Marchman, Senior Policy Advisor on Diversity and Inclusion at the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission, and a founding trustee of the Coalition, our featured panelists include:

Lori Brown , Chief Equity, Diversity & Compliance Officer, Seton Hall University

Olivia Lewis Chang , Clinical Psychologist and South Orange Township Committee Member

Dean Dafis , Director, Division of Housing & Community Resources, New Jersey Department of Community Affairs and Maplewood Township Committee Member

Garnet Hall, Assemblywoman (D-Maplewood)

Kerri Waibel , Director of Data, Planning, Research, and Evaluation in the South Orange/Maplewood School District

“For nearly 20 years, we’ve fostered these conversations because we believe that talking about race is essential to understanding one another, building relationships across racial and cultural divides, and strengthening our community,” said Executive Director Nancy Gagnier. “Now, as DEI initiatives face legislative rollbacks, funding cuts, and public pushback, these discussions are more urgent than ever.”



Following the panel, attendees will participate in small group, facilitated discussions to reflect, share experiences and develop actionable strategies for reinforcing racial equity efforts in South Orange, Maplewood and beyond.

The Conversations on Race series has taken many forms—from panel discussions and expert speakers to documentary screenings and dramatic reenactments—all with the same goal: to create a safe space where community members can learn, connect, and find solutions.

To attend, RSVP at communitycoalitiononrace.org/events. Parking is available on campus.