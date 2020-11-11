Essex County Celebrates Veterans Day

From Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr.:

Veterans Day is a time to remember that the freedoms we enjoy have been protected by the brave men and women who serve and have served in the U.S. Armed Forces at home and abroad. Today, we give honor to and recognize every person who has left their family, friends and community to serve our great country.

Our Annual Essex County Veterans Day Observance took place in Essex County Veterans Memorial Park in Newark on Wednesday, November 4th. During the ceremony, we presented our 2020 Essex County Community Star Award to Irvington resident Cheryl “Kit” Turner, a retired Air Force Master Sergeant and Founder/CEO of New Hope Village 4 Veterans, which assists homeless veterans with housing, clothing, medical care, food and employment. She life’s work epitomizes service to country and community and the duty we all should feel to help others.

We look forward to hosting this ceremony every November in our Essex County Veterans Memorial Park, a quiet and tranquil place where veterans and their families can find serenity and comfort. This beautiful open space provides a constant reminder to the public about their contributions and sacrifices.

On this important occasion, we stand with our veterans, give them our respect and thank them for representing our country with valor and bravery. Together we will continue Putting Essex County First.