Essex County Launches ‘Blue Envelope’ Program

From the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office:

Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II, along with Essex County Sheriff Amir Jones and the Essex County Police Chiefs Association on March 27, announced the start of the county’s “Blue Envelope Program,” to encourage safer, more effective interactions between law enforcement and individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and similar conditions.

The “Blue Envelope” is a resealable and convenient place for drivers to keep their license, vehicle registration, insurance card, and emergency contact information. It also includes clear instructions for drivers on how to navigate a traffic stop and interact with law enforcement in a manner that promotes clarity and safety.

For law enforcement officers, the “Blue Envelope” provides guidance and reminders of the training they have received in engaging with those with ASD and similar conditions.

“Essex County is proud to join other law enforcement agencies across the state in implementing this critical program. Law enforcement recognizes that all citizens are not the same; however, we all want to remain safe. The ‘Blue Envelope’ offers an important tool for police and the public to avoid misunderstandings when those interactions occur,” said Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.

“The ‘Blue Envelope Program’ will allow law enforcement and the community to communicate even before words are spoken, which will directly lead to safer and more productive interactions between our police and our neighborhoods. Initiatives such as this are integral to enhancing relationships between our police and those we serve,” said Essex County Sheriff Amir Jones.

Essex County residents can obtain a “Blue Envelope” at their local police departments free of charge.