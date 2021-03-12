Essex County Welcomes Queen Latifah to COVID Vaccination Center

From Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr.

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. (left) and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka (not pictured) welcomed Queen Latifah, star of the CBS drama “The Equalizer,” at the Essex County COVID Vaccination Center at Essex County College on Tuesday, March 9th. During the visit, Queen Latifah talked about why it is important to receive the COVID vaccination.

“Queen Latifah is a native of Essex County and a legend in Hollywood. People look up to Queen Latifah and all that she has accomplished professionally. By partnering with her, we are hoping to demonstrate to residents in our urban areas how safe getting the vaccination is,” DiVincenzo said. “Our efforts will only be successful if at least 70 percent of the population receives the vaccination and herd immunity is developed,” he added.

“We should do what we have to do to end this pandemic and this vicious virus. Every time I go to work, I feel like I am responsible for hundreds of people’s lives. If I don’t go to work, they don’t go to work. If I get sick, I’m concerned about bringing things home to my family.” Queen Latifah said. “This shot in the arm is here to help our bodies fight this thing. I want to get on with the business of living life. This is about family and being able to spend treasured time, precious time with one another. Getting the vaccine is one big step toward that,” she added.