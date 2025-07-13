Farmers Markets Bring Produce and Much More to Maplewood, South Orange

Want something farm-to-table fresh or a quick meal on a Monday or Wednesday? You can find produce, meats, eggs and local food vendors including some favorite food trucks at the Farmers Markets in Maplewood and South Orange this summer and fall.

Maplewood’s Farmers Market is open on Mondays from 2 to 7 p.m. through November 24, at 1662 Springfield Avenue near the gazebo, and will also feature free monthly health screening and live music on select dates. Follow our Farmers Market on Instagram all summer long for details on vendors, live music dates & more.

The South Orange Farmers Market is celebrating its 34th season this summer and is open every Wednesday, rain or shine, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. through October 29 in the Sloan Street parking lot.

This season features a mix of returning favorites such as Stony Hill Farms and Alstede Farms for fresh produce and new vendors offering bread, pickles, baked goods, kettle corn, juice, prepared meals and more, including a chiropractor on site, according to South Orange Downtown website.

In South Orange, the hours of operation changed this year, starting and ending an hour earlier. South Orange Downtown posted to social media on Friday, July 10, a survey regarding the new hours, seeking feedback because they’ve heard from some residents who prefer the old hours.

“We’re committed to making the market the best it can be — and your constructive, honest feedback will help us get there. We appreciate your time and suggestions,” the post read.