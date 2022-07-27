From Maplewood Township: National 988 Suicide Prevention Lifeline Launched July 16

From the Township of Maplewood, NJ:

National 988 Lifeline Launches Saturday, July 16 — Beginning July 16, anyone who needs crisis support regarding suicide, mental health, or substance use will be able to connect to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988.

The Lifeline is a national network of over 200 local, independent, and state-funded crisis centers equipped to help people in emotional distress or experiencing a suicidal crisis. Moving to 988 will allow for easier access to an expanded network of crisis call centers. The 988 dialing code will be available in multiple languages for calls nationwide. Chat and text features will also be available, in English. Until July 16, those in need of support should continue to reach the Lifeline at its current number, 1-800-273-8255. This number will remain active even as 988 is implemented.

For more information on this change, please see the flyers English and Spanish below:

988 Lifeline Flyer – English

988 Lifeline Flyer – Spanish

For additional mental health resources and information, visit the Maplewood Health Department’s Mental Health page.