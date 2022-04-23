JESPY Clients Present Funds From Sale of Flag Pins to Maplewood Ukrainian Church

From JESPY House in South Orange, NJ:

For the past few weeks, five JESPY clients have dedicated themselves to knitting and crocheting Ukrainian Flag Pins. Currently being sold for $5.00 at the General Store Cooperative in Maplewood and Rocket Ship Print Shop in South Orange, pins have also been purchased directly from JESPY by a number of local supporters.

During a recent event held at Judi House, one of JESPY’s program buildings, clients presented the proceeds of their efforts, a $1,000 check, to Pastor Sviatoslav Hot of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Holy Ascension in Maplewood.

“We have, every day, stayed in church and collected items to send to Ukraine,” said Pastor Hot. “We really appreciate your help. This is a moment that deserves recognition, pictures, filming. I will share with my friends and community so that they can see that they have support.”

In addition to Pastor Hot and several staff members from his church, in attendance were the ladies of the JESPY knitting/crocheting team, Father Jim Worth from St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maplewood, clients from JESPY’s Day Habilitation program, JESPY staff, JESPY Executive Director Audrey Winkler, and JESPY Community Relations Supervisor Tara Roberts, who initiated the flag pin project.

JESPY serves more than 250 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities with a variety of support services, allowing them to live independently in South Orange. For additional information, log on to www.jespy.org.