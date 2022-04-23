CommunityMaplewoodSouth Orange

JESPY Clients Present Funds From Sale of Flag Pins to Maplewood Ukrainian Church

by JESPY House
written by JESPY House
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From JESPY House in South Orange, NJ:

For the past few weeks, five JESPY clients have dedicated themselves to knitting and crocheting Ukrainian Flag Pins. Currently being sold for $5.00 at the General Store Cooperative in Maplewood and Rocket Ship Print Shop in South Orange, pins have also been purchased directly from JESPY by a number of local supporters.

During a recent event held at Judi House, one of JESPY’s program buildings, clients presented the proceeds of their efforts, a $1,000 check, to Pastor Sviatoslav Hot of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Holy Ascension in Maplewood.

“We have, every day, stayed in church and collected items to send to Ukraine,” said Pastor Hot. “We really appreciate your help. This is a moment that deserves recognition, pictures, filming. I will share with my friends and community so that they can see that they have support.”

In addition to Pastor Hot and several staff members from his church, in attendance were the ladies of the JESPY knitting/crocheting team, Father Jim Worth from St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maplewood, clients from JESPY’s Day Habilitation program, JESPY staff, JESPY Executive Director Audrey Winkler, and JESPY Community Relations Supervisor Tara Roberts, who initiated the flag pin project.  

JESPY serves more than 250 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities with a variety of support services, allowing them to live independently in South Orange. For additional information, log on to www.jespy.org.

Pastor Hot, center, poses with members of his team, the JESPY knitters, Pastor Jim Worth, JESPY Executive Director Audrey Winkler, and JESPY Community Relations Supervisor Tara Roberts. 

Clients Janet A. and Heather S. present a check to Pastor Hot of Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Holy Ascension in Maplewood.

 

Pastor Hot addresses attendees and discusses some of the issues currently occurring in the Ukraine.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

Former Maplewood Resident Anthony Brooks in Dire Need...

Join Now! Seth  Boyden PTA Online Earth Day Auction...

South Orange Police Arrest Man in Carjacking On...

Achieve Announces Maker Madness–Free, Family-Friendly Event Saturday, April...

South Orange to Vote on Gas-Powered Leaf Blower...

CHS Called Code Yellow as Police Searched for...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE