Join the Discussion on Public Uses for Former South Orange Italian Center April 20

written by Township of South Orange Village
From the Township of South Orange Village:

On Wednesday, April 20, 2022, South Orange Village will hold a community discussion on the possible public uses for the newly gifted building and grounds at 133 Fairview Avenue — the former Fr. Vincent Monella Italian Center. All members of the public are encouraged to attend.

South Orange resident and architect, Alexander Elias, will present a brief overview of the building, its footprint and an assessment of the current building conditions. Attendees will have the opportunity to provide comments and ask questions immediately following the presentation.

The meeting will be held at 7:00 in the Annex Room at 133 Fairview Avenue, South Orange. The presentation and Q&A will be recorded and broadcast via Facebook Live (@southorangevillage). Questions can be emailed to Julie Doran, Deputy Administrator, at jdoran@southrorange.org.

