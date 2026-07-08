Lace Up for a Cause: MEND’s 9th Annual 10 Days of 10Ks Returns July 10-19

[Maplewood, NJ] – MEND (Meeting Essential Needs with Dignity) is inviting the community to lace up for the 9th Annual 10 Days of 10Ks, running from Friday, July 10 through Sunday, July 19, 2026. Now in its ninth year, the challenge asks participants of all abilities to choose their own way to take part – from the number of days they run or walk to the distance they cover – all in support of MEND’s mission to increase access to fresh, healthy food for families across Essex County, NJ.

“Recent cuts to SNAP benefits mean more people are turning to charitable food programs just to make ends meet,” said Robin Peacock, Executive Director of MEND. “Events like 10 Days of 10Ks let our community step up and help fill that gap – not just with any food, but with fresh, healthy options that support long-term health. Every mile logged and every dollar raised goes directly toward meeting a local need that keeps growing.”

Each day of the challenge, a different member of the local fitness community hosts a 10K route, designed as two 5K loops for those who prefer a shorter option. Since its founding in 2018, 10 Days of 10Ks has grown into a beloved grassroots fundraising effort, with runners, walkers, and volunteers turning out to support their neighbors.

The event was created by Jessica Lituchy, a former Maplewood resident and co-founder, along with Stephanie Shiau, of the SOMA Fox Running Club. It is designed as a “choose your own adventure”–style challenge open to everyone – the goal is simply building community through a shared commitment during the ten-day stretch.

“The 10 Days of 10Ks are an extravaganza of running, friendship, and community,” Lituchy said. “Donate once and run as much or as little as you want! Whether you do one day or all ten, 5Ks or 10Ks, volunteer, walk or run, we hope you find meaning and community in this challenge. We cannot wait to cover some miles with you to help MEND bring fresh, healthy food to our neighbors in Essex County.”

These are informal community runs, not timed races – there are no closed roads, official race clocks, or aid stations, and participants are encouraged to BYO Water! Each day’s host sets the route, which are shared via email and social media the day before.

Register and donate at givebutter.com/10Days2026. Participation is free, but a $10 donation is suggested. Donors who give $30 or more receive a bright green 10 Days of 10Ks technical shirt while supplies last. Shirt pick-up day is Thursday, July 9 from 4 – 6pm at The Able Baker, 187 Maplewood Ave, Maplewood, and shirts will also be available at the start of each day’s run. Sizes tend to sell out quickly, so early pick-up is recommended.

This year’s fundraising goal is $160,000, boosted by a generous $75,000 matching gift from longtime supporters the Peek family that will double every dollar donated until the match is met. Thanks to early supporters, the campaign has raised $63,000 toward its goal.

This year’s host schedule is as follows:

Day 1 (Friday – 7.10.26) MapSo Tri (6:30am @Able Baker, Maplewood)

Day 2 (Saturday – 7.11.26) Black Men Run (7:30am @Floods Hill, South Orange)

Day 3 (Sunday – 7.12.26) Essex Running Club (7:30am @Brookdale Park, Montclair)

Day 4 (Monday – 7.13.26) Sole Runners (6:30am @South Orange Rescue Squad)

Day 5 (Tuesday – 7.14.26) Sassquad Trail Running (6:30am @Turtle Back Rock Picnic Area, West Orange)

Day 6 (Wednesday – 7.15.26) Allison Kalsched Fitness (6:30am @South Mtn. Reservation Dog Park, Maplewood)

Day 7 (Thursday – 7.16.26) TRIumph Coaching (6:30am @The Baird, South Orange)

Day 8 (Friday – 7.17.26) D&I Fitness (6:30am @D&I Fitness, South Orange)

Day 9 (Saturday – 7.18.26) CKO Kickboxing (7:30am @CKO Kickboxing, Maplewood)

Day 10 (Sunday – 7.19.26) SOMA Fox Running Club (7:30am @Millburn Library, Millburn)

This year’s event is made possible by generous support from local businesses and community members, including Fidelis Care, Natalie Farrell Realtor (Weichert Realtors), Sole Runners, The Able Baker, TRIumph Coaching, Allison Kalsched Fitness, Elevate 360 Coaching Group, and the SOMA Fox Running Club, as well as the Walmsley, Salituri, Lankenau Weeks, Ames-Clegg, Huleatt, Cogan-Drew, Jaworski, Rosen Yonteff, and Bleifer families, Briana Nelson, Jessica and Stacey Lituchy, and many other generous supporters. All are welcome to join – every step makes a difference.

About Meeting Essential Needs with Dignity (MEND)

Meeting Essential Needs with Dignity (MEND) is a hunger relief network in Essex County, NJ. Our mission is to strengthen the health of our community by increasing access to fresh and healthy food. We envision a community in which everyone has access to nutritious food and the ability to achieve their optimal health.