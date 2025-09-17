Laura Holtz Tennis Tournament Raises $15K+ to Benefit Fight Against Epilepsy

Congratulations to Champions Eric Bochner and Mark Bochner and Runners Up Kevin Cronin and Josh Kline in the 7th Annual Laura Holtz Tennis Tournament to Fight Epilepsy that rapped up this afternoon at the Memorial Park Tennis Courts in Maplewood. Eric and Mark earned their title after a hard-fought match by defeating Kevin and Josh 6-2, 6-1.

Earlier Saturday, top seeded Eric Bochner and Mark Bochner defeated Philip Klint and Rich Peterson in the first of two semi-final matches 6-1, 6-2. The other semi-final match featured Kevin Cronin and Josh Kline edging out Mitsuko Ueda and Yann Pacreau 6-0, 7-5.

Thanks to all the participants and to the Holtz Family and Friends for helping to organize this event and to those that donated to this worthy cause. The tournament hosted 16 doubles teams. The donations we receive will help in providing much needed research and support to those with epilepsy and support for their families. We are still totaling the donations, but we expect to have raised the highest amount (over $15,000 and still counting!) since the tournament began in 2018.

If you were unable to participate in the event but would like to donate to the Laura Holtz Fight Against Epilepsy Tennis Tournament Fund, please consider donating at: p2p.onecause.com/lauraholtzepilepsyfund. All donations and proceeds benefit Epilepsy Services of NJ.

The tournament was sponsored by Maplewood Township’s Department of Community Services. Prizes for the Champions were donated by St. James’ Gate Publick House in Maplewood Village and Freeman’s Fish Market in Maplewood Village. The tournament is grateful for the generous donations of merchandise and prizes from our local merchants: Village Ice Cream Parlour, Starbucks Café, [words] BOOKSTORE, Roman Gourmet, and Gelato Envy. Also providing prizes and products were Costco, Home Depot, Fresh Market, Target, Trader Joe’s, ShopRite, Wawa, and NYS Collection Eyewear.