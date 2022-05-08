Live Love Lens Holds Special ‘Mama and Me’ Photo Shoot for 2 Moms, Babies at Isaiah House

Press release from Jamie Meier of Live Love Lens Photography:

Live Love Lens Photography’s “Mama and Me” photo shoot day on April 23, 2022 funded photo sessions and a glam squad for two amazing and their babies at Isaiah House, and raised an additional $1,000 for Isaiah House as well. What an incredible thing we did together!

In addition to the families who purchased photo shoots, this could not have been accomplished without the huge hearts of many local business owners (most are Moms themselves!) in Maplewood and South Orange, NJ.

To quote one of the wonderful Isaiah House moms we got to pamper (top right holding baby), “I would like to thank you for this amazing experience. You took your time, you made sure we were comfortable. Everyone was awesome, kind and caring. It was amazing to have people help you feel good about yourself. Thanks to each and every one of you for making that day beautiful.”

Read more here.