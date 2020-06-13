Local Teachers for Black Lives Matter and Rally, South Orange & Maplewood June 15

Columbia High School teacher, coach, and Model U.N. sponsor Stephanie Rivera is organizing a Teachers for Black Lives march and rally on Monday, June 15.

Teachers for Black Lives Facebook page says, “Our students have made their voices heard, and it is our turn to respond. It’s time for us to show them that we are listening and are standing in solidarity with them against police brutality and the murder of black people. We must show our students that they are not alone in this fight for racial justice, but rather that they have a whole community—including their teachers and school staff—who are fighting for justice with them.”

“We have teachers from 16 different districts so far that have committed to attending,” says Rivera. “Our rally and march are open to all teachers, school staff, students, parents, and other community members.”

The march will start at 4pm in Grove Park and end at Memorial Park in Maplewood.

Organizers remind all who come to bring a mask and practice social distancing.