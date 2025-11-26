The Maplewood Foundation Awards $92,900 in Grants to 12 Nonprofits

MAPLEWOOD, N.J., Nov. 26, 2025 – The Maplewood Foundation, a community foundation dedicated to improving the quality of life of all Maplewood and South Orange residents, today announced its 2025 grant recipients. Twelve nonprofit organizations serving residents throughout the community will receive grants totaling $92,900 to develop new programs or expand their services.

Among the new grants awarded were the Foundation’s two largest to date: a $20,000 Program Grant given to the Columbia High School Scholarship Fund, which will create “The Maplewood Foundation Scholarship,” to be awarded annually in perpetuity; and a Program Grant of $15,000 awarded to Family Connections, aiding the expansion its summer transition series, which will allow up to 50 more rising 9th graders to confidently transition to Columbia High School. In total, nine Program Grants and two Seed Grants were awarded.

The total includes a $10,000 Emergency Relief Grant awarded last week to Meeting Essential Needs with Dignity (MEND), Essex County’s hunger relief network. The 3-year-old Foundation has now awarded $212,900 through 29 grants, with the 2025 total representing a 33% increase over last year.

“Three years in, The Maplewood Foundation continues to operate as initially intended, by providing a growing source of funding to the vital nonprofits that support and enrich the lives of Maplewood and South Orange citizens,” said Fred Profeta, president of the Foundation. “Our 12 2025 grantees do such important work, which they can’t sustain without financial support. Each donation from the community made since our debut has helped to enable this year’s increased level of charitable giving. As a community, we have plenty to be proud of.”

The remaining Maplewood Foundation 2025 grant recipients are:

Celebrate The Maplewood Foundation Grantees on Saturday, Jan. 10

The Foundation will recognize the grant recipients and share more details about their innovative programs at its annual gala on Saturday, Jan. 10, at Maplewood Country Club. Attendees will also enjoy dinner, drinks, dancing and a live auction. Tickets for the “Celebrate Our Community” gala are $150 and available for purchase online.

“We are pleased to have exceeded our goal of giving away $90,000 during our third grant cycle,” said Veda Truesdale, the Foundation’s first vice president. “The grants are significant in so many ways. Together We Bloom, for example, a nonprofit that received a Seed Grant in our very first year, applied for and was awarded a Program Grant this year. It is gratifying to champion new ideas that support the community and then to continue aiding in their growth.”

To learn more about the grants given last year and how 10 nonprofits made an impact through their initiatives, check out The Maplewood Foundation’s 2024 annual report.

To make a donation to The Maplewood Foundation, visit www.themaplewoodfoundation. org/donate. The Foundation also encourages its donors to continue giving directly to local nonprofits.

ABOUT THE MAPLEWOOD FOUNDATION

The Maplewood Foundation is a 501(c)(3) community foundation dedicated to providing a continuously growing bedrock of financial support to nonprofit organizations benefiting the residents of Maplewood and South OrangeNew Jersey. The organization uses a grant-awarding process to disseminate at least 5% of its assets each year in support of established and aspiring nonprofits in the following areas: climate and environmental stewardship; diversity, equity and inclusion; educational scholarships; emergency relief for residents; enhancement of public education; programs for individuals with disabilities; promotion of the arts; support for senior citizens; and, youth recreation. Visit www.themaplewoodfoundation.org for more information.